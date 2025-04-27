Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 485.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.09 million, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.