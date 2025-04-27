Invesco Ltd. Buys 6,351 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in First Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

FBNC stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FBNC

About First Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.