Invesco Ltd. Buys 745 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $34,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 293,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.