Invesco Ltd. Buys 7,845 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $25,529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,558 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Progyny by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 695,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 530.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 706,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 594,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,332,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 456,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Progyny Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $22.76 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.