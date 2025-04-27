Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Cannae worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cannae by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cannae by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.89. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $22.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

