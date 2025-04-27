Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaos by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaos by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of DAC opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $98.25.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a net margin of 49.81% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.21 EPS for the current year.

Danaos declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 14th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 13.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Danaos Profile

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

