Invesco Ltd. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Certara were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 839.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Certara by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Certara by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

