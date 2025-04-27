Invesco Ltd. Has $4.37 Million Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Core Laboratories worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE CLB opened at $11.86 on Friday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $553.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

