Invesco Ltd. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NRIM stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $40,398.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,827.62. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

