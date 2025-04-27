Invesco Ltd. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Nuvalent worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nuvalent by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,981,820.46. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $2,118,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,404.52. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,730. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.7 %

Nuvalent stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

