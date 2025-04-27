Invesco Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines
In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $458,251.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 441,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,238,658.56. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on RVMD
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
NASDAQ RVMD opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Revolution Medicines Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.