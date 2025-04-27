Invesco Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $458,251.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 441,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,238,658.56. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

