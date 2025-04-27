Invesco Ltd. Has $5.19 Million Stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Metallus were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Metallus by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Metallus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Metallus by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Metallus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Metallus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $541.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Metallus Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.