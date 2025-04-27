Invesco Ltd. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $139.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.65. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $154.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

