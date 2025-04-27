Invesco Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monro were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $3,327,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Monro by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 92,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monro by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,899,000.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of Monro stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $31.49.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

