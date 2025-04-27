Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,204,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 10.47%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

