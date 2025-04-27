Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,232,000 after purchasing an additional 319,441 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 767,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 252,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 101,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $565,880.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,289,437 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,379.13. This trade represents a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,742,581 shares of company stock worth $28,407,543. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of STAA opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.33 million, a P/E ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

