Invesco Ltd. Invests $4.16 Million in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 624,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,719,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,416,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Powerfleet Price Performance

Powerfleet stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. Powerfleet, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.71.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Powerfleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Further Reading

