Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.64). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.96%.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.