Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NX opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

