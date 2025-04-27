Invesco Ltd. Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 91,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank7 by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,597.50. This represents a 27.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Haines purchased 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $57,191.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,011.22. This represents a 8.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Articles

