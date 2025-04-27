Invesco Ltd. Purchases 14,732 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

See Also

