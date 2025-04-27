Invesco Ltd. Purchases 16,152 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

