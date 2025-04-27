Invesco Ltd. Purchases 16,685 Shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lifezone Metals were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lifezone Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,771,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lifezone Metals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 49,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lifezone Metals by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lifezone Metals by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lifezone Metals by 275.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the period.

Shares of LZM stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Lifezone Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

