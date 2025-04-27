Invesco Ltd. Purchases 87,321 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 647.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of Unity Bancorp worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $77,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,472.64. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $92,035.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $422,415.84. The trade was a 17.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $435,629 in the last ninety days. 29.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

