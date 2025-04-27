Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 555,607 Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 555,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.50% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 539,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 251,511 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 143,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 120,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of LFCR opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $236.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 315.23% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

