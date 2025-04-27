Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

