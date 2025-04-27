Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA opened at $27.07 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $249.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,319.50. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $186,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,920 shares of company stock worth $500,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

