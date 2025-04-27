Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of LivaNova worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in LivaNova by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LivaNova by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

LivaNova stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $64.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

