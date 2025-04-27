Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,094,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Standard Lithium by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Standard Lithium by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Standard Lithium by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 66,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

