Invesco Ltd. Sells 108,466 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNC. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 332,066.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $424.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.91%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

