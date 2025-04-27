Invesco Ltd. Sells 185,753 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.