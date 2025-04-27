Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 1,184.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 257,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 272.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 79.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 117,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Trading Up 1.3 %

Hyliion stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Hyliion Company Profile

