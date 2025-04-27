Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NECB opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

