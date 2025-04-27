Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

