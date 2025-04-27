Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $475.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $9.97.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.68%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
