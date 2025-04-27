Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance
SPMO opened at $94.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.