iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

