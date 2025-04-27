iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $120.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

