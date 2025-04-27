Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jamf worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jamf by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $763,350.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,671.34. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,065.60. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

