JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,787 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $614.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $367.83 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

