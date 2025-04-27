Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Kadant Trading Down 1.4 %

KAI opened at $311.40 on Friday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $249.51 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.58.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

