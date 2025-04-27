Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Kadant Trading Down 1.4 %
KAI opened at $311.40 on Friday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $249.51 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.58.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
