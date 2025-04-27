Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 13,087.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

