KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 136,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,062,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Stock Down 16.7 %

OTCMKTS:KYNC opened at $0.00 on Friday. KYN Capital Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and touchless payments. It offers Koinfoldpay, a contactless crypto payment gateway for businesses. Its Koinfoldpay allows business to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin for online payments.

