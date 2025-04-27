Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 16,456 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,364,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,904,129.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,251,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,022,629.46. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,634,021.50. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,758 shares of company stock worth $8,865,603. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.00 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

