Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 8,120 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 43,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 60,903 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at $274,665,246.44. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PCT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.