Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Heartland Express worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $640.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

