Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,786,000 after buying an additional 2,452,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,568,000 after acquiring an additional 913,104 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,761.2% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 605,844 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,249,000. Finally, Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,249,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 277.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This trade represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.