Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Chad R. Abraham purchased 20,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $266,467.88. This represents a 23.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,819 shares of company stock worth $473,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

