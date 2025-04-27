Legal & General Group Plc Buys 15,179 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,307 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 306,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camping World by 611.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 251,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Camping World Stock Up 3.0 %

CWH stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

