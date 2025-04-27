Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Everi worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 830,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $4,361,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Everi by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,240,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,627 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Everi by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,964 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,428.75. The trade was a 34.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRI

Everi Trading Up 0.3 %

EVRI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.57. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.